UAE's Iranian community offers crucial lifeline to stranded citizens

The Iranian community in the UAE has united in support of fellow citizens stranded in the Emirates due to the Iran-Israel conflict.

Ongoing hostilities have caused widespread disruption to air travel, meaning many Iranians who had travelled to the UAE for business or tourism remain unable to return home.

In a show of solidarity, a group of ten Iranian-owned restaurants across the Emirates have stepped in to offer free meals and assistance to those affected. The restaurants are; Rivas, Iranish, Sofreh, Khoory Special Kebaba, Baqkabab, Fresh Bazar, Narestan, Nezha all in Dubai, as well as Kaseh Kabab and Felfel in Ajman.

Masoud Shafiei, owner of Rivas and Seiran restaurants in Dubai, told The National said the initiative has led to the delivery of 600 free meals per day to stranded Iranians.

“On the very first day of the conflict, my thoughts went straight to the Iranian people here who might be in trouble,” Mr Shafiei said. “People need help in these difficult times and we decided to offer food and whatever help we could.”

Masoud Shafiei, owner of Rivas and Seiran restaurants in Dubai. Photo: Masoud Shafiei.

'They didn't expect conflict'

He began offering free meals at his restaurants to Iranians who could prove their flight had been cancelled by showing tickets or emails from the relevant airlines.

“They didn’t expect conflict would happen. They spent most of their money and don’t know what to do now as the war continues,” he added. “Around 150 Iranians were welcomed in the restaurants on the first day and they kept coming to have meals. These days the number is reduced to around 60 people.”

Iranian credit and debit cards are generally not directly usable in the UAE due to international sanctions and the limitations of the Iranian banking system.

“We have a list of places for stranded Iranians like hotels and gatherings in an Iranian school. We send the meals to them every day to show solidarity and help our citizens,” he added.

Iranian chef Amin Ebra, 40, owner of Iranish restaurant in Dubai, participated in the humanitarian initiative one day after Mr Shafiei.

“It is a beautiful gesture and it's our duty to help our people in these difficult days,” Mr Ebra told The National. “I started making meals for Iranians stuck in the UAE. More restaurants joined.”

Iranian restaurants in the UAE have distributed over 600 meals to trapped citizens. Photo: Masoud Shafiei

The long journey home

Mr Ebra and Mr Shafiei said they want to find a way for stranded Iranians to return back home, despite the challenging situation, paying for ferry tickets operating between Sharjah and Bandar Abbas in Iran.

The ferry, with a capacity of 200 passengers, departs from Port Khalid in Sharjah twice per week and it takes approximately 7 to 12 hours to complete the overnight trip.

“Our aim is not to keep helping them here but to help them go back to Iran. We buy the tickets from our own money with priority for elders and families. Sometimes we buy 20 or 30 tickets. We have no intention to keep people here,” Mr Ebra said.

“The UAE is very supportive for Iranians and recently they waived the overstay fines which is a big relief.”

Pledging support

Roza Ahmed, an Iranian midwife who came to Dubai looking for a job, was returning to Iran on June 13 when her flydubai flight to Kerman International Airport was cancelled.

“I’m not a news person and didn’t hear about the conflict. They told me at Dubai Airport that there is tension and the flight was cancelled,” she told The National.

With almost no money and no plan B, Ms Ahmed didn’t know what to do or where to stay. She said that Mr Shafiei helped her with food and booked her a room in a small hotel in Deira.

“They helped me with free food and accommodation. They support Iranian people here. God bless them,” she added. “My family are fine but I don’t know what will happen next. I've started searching for a job again and counting the days for the war to finish.”