Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid leads tributes to Emirati philanthropist

Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah was one of the founders of Beit Al Khair Society

The National

June 23, 2025

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday led tributes to Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah, an Emirati businessman who was known for his charitable work.

A founder member of the Beit Al Khair Society, a leading charity in the Emirates set up by a group of businessmen in 1989 to care for people in need, Mr Obaidullah’s legacy was hailed by the Dubai Ruler.

“May God have mercy on Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah, one of the loyal men of the Emirates, and a businessman,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. “What distinguished him from others were his charitable works, his history in the field of humanitarian work, especially the establishment of hospitals and health centres, the construction of mosques, and his charitable projects inside and outside the country.

“The body is gone, but the goodness, the influence, the good reputation, and the prayers of the people remain. His trade with his Lord and with the people was profitable. May God have mercy on him and grant him a place in Paradise and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.”

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, also joined in paying tribute to Mr Obaidullah.

“My sincere condolences to the honourable Obaidullah family on the passing of our neighbour and honourable man, the late Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah, who was known for his outreach, charitable initiatives, and noble character,” he wrote on X. “We ask God to have mercy on him and grant him Paradise, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.”

