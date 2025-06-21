Kuwaiti actress arrested amid crackdown on drugs

A prominent Kuwaiti actress has been arrested on suspicion of drug possession, as part of a nationwide campaign to tackle the use and trafficking of narcotics.

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior did not name the person in custody, but social media users have identified her as actress and TV host Shujoun Al Hajri, who starred in Kuwaiti true crime series Wuhoosh.

The suspect was detained as part of a series of of search and investigation operations, the General Department for Combating Narcotics said in a statement. Authorities said she was found in possession of various substances, including marijuana and cocaine.

The ministry said in a statement that "legal measures were taken against her" and affirmed that anti-drug campaigns are "continuing with all firmness, within the framework of a strict security approach aimed at monitoring and tracking down anyone who harms the security of society".

Kuwait has increased its efforts to tackle the spread of drugs. In recent months, authorities have launched intensified operations against drug users and traffickers as part of what officials described as a "comprehensive national strategy" to protect society from illegal substances.

If authorities confirm Al Hajri was arrested, she would be among the highest-profile figures caught up in the campaign. As of Saturday morning, there had been no public statements from the actress or her representatives.

Kuwait has strict anti-drug laws, with penalties including heavy fines and long-term jail sentences.

Jawan %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAtlee%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Nayanthara%2C%20Vijay%20Sethupathi%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

EMILY%20IN%20PARIS%3A%20SEASON%203 %3Cp%3ECreated%20by%3A%20Darren%20Star%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Lily%20Collins%2C%20Philippine%20Leroy-Beaulieu%2C%20Ashley%20Park%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202.75%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

DUNGEONS%20%26%20DRAGONS%3A%20HONOR%20AMONG%20THIEVES %3Cp%3EDirectors%3A%20John%20Francis%20Daley%20and%20Jonathan%20Goldstein%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Chris%20Pine%2C%20Michelle%20Rodriguez%2C%20Rege-Jean%20Page%2C%20Justice%20Smith%2C%20Sophia%20Lillis%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Aquaman%20and%20the%20Lost%20Kingdom %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20James%20Wan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jason%20Mamoa%2C%20Patrick%20Wilson%2C%20Amber%20Heard%2C%20Yahya%20Abdul-Mateen%20II%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E680hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E800Nm%20at%202%2C750-6%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERear-mounted%20eight-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E13.6L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Orderbook%20open%3B%20deliveries%20start%20end%20of%20year%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh970%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Business Insights Canada and Mexico are significant energy suppliers to the US, providing the majority of oil and natural gas imports

The introduction of tariffs could hinder the US's clean energy initiatives by raising input costs for materials like nickel

US domestic suppliers might benefit from higher prices, but overall oil consumption is expected to decrease due to elevated costs

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Surianah's top five jazz artists Billie Holliday: for the burn and also the way she told stories. Thelonius Monk: for his earnestness. Duke Ellington: for his edge and spirituality. Louis Armstrong: his legacy is undeniable. He is considered as one of the most revolutionary and influential musicians. Terence Blanchard: very political - a lot of jazz musicians are making protest music right now.