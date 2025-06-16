President Sheikh Mohamed discusses regional developments with Iraq's Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke about events unfolding around the region during a phone call with Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq.
The risk to peace and stability in the region was a central part of the conversation between the two leaders, said the state news agency Wam on Monday.
They highlighted the importance of "de-escalation, restraint, and the resolution of conflicts through diplomatic means, in the interest of the region and its peoples".
Bilateral relations and opportunities to strengthen co-operation were also discussed.
