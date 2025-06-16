President Sheikh Mohamed and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani. UAE Presidential Court / AFP
President Sheikh Mohamed discusses regional developments with Iraq's Prime Minister

Importance of resolving conflict through diplomacy was discussed

June 16, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke about events unfolding around the region during a phone call with Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq.

The risk to peace and stability in the region was a central part of the conversation between the two leaders, said the state news agency Wam on Monday.

They highlighted the importance of "de-escalation, restraint, and the resolution of conflicts through diplomatic means, in the interest of the region and its peoples".

Bilateral relations and opportunities to strengthen co-operation were also discussed.

Updated: June 16, 2025, 5:06 PM`
