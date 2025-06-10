President Sheikh Mohamed greets Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed greets Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed greets Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed greets Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Qatari Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

Bilateral ties discussed in capital

The National

June 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Abu Dhabi.

The two men exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings in Qasr Al Bahr before discussing aspects of co-operation, joint work and bilateral ties, state news agency Wam reported. The two sides also discussed several issues and topics of common interest.

It follows a meeting between Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, last month.

The two men discussed ways to develop co-operation between the two nations, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East. That followed Doha hitting out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he criticised their mediation efforts in the Gaza war, with the Gulf state saying he was using “false slogans to justify crimes against innocent civilians”.

The meeting on Tuesday was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser to the President, and a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman arrived earlier on Tuesday at Al Bateen Airport, where he was received by Sheikh Tahnoun.

While you're here
The drill

Recharge as needed, says Mat Dryden: “We try to make it a rule that every two to three months, even if it’s for four days, we get away, get some time together, recharge, refresh.” The couple take an hour a day to check into their businesses and that’s it.

Stick to the schedule, says Mike Addo: “We have an entire wall known as ‘The Lab,’ covered with colour-coded Post-it notes dedicated to our joint weekly planner, content board, marketing strategy, trends, ideas and upcoming meetings.”

Be a team, suggests Addo: “When training together, you have to trust in each other’s abilities. Otherwise working out together very quickly becomes one person training the other.”

Pull your weight, says Thuymi Do: “To do what we do, there definitely can be no lazy member of the team.” 

RESULTS

6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m
Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer)

7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m
Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m
Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m
Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m
Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock

9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m
Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

Volvo ES90 Specs

Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)

Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp

Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm

On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region

Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmonovo%20(previously%20Marj3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECairo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2016%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeducation%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ethree%20rounds%2C%20undisclosed%20amount%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYango%20Deli%20Tech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERetail%20SaaS%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESelf%20funded%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis

Result
Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets

Fixtures
Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators
Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1
Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Pathaan
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Siddharth%20Anand%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20John%20Abraham%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
While you're here
ARSENAL IN 1977

Feb 05 Arsenal 0-0 Sunderland

Feb 12 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

Feb 15 Middlesbrough 3-0 Arsenal

Feb 19 Arsenal 2-3 West Ham

Feb 26 Middlesbrough 4-1 Arsenal (FA Cup)

Mar 01 Everton 2-1 Arsenal

Mar 05  Arsenal 1-4 ipswich

March 08 Arsenal 1-2 West Brom

Mar 12 QPR 2-1 Arsenal

Mar 23 Stoke 1-1 Arsenal

Apr 02  Arsenal 3-0 Leicester

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg
Liverpool v Roma
When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Anfield, Liverpool
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

PLAY-OFF%20DRAW
%3Cp%3EBarcelona%20%20v%20Manchester%20United%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EJuventus%20v%20Nantes%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESporting%20Lisbon%20v%20Midtjylland%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EShakhtar%20Donetsk%20v%20Rennes%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAjax%20v%20Union%20Berlin%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EBayer%20Leverkusen%20v%20Monaco%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESevilla%20v%20PSV%20Eindhoven%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESalzburg%20v%20Roma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Nepotism is the name of the game

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad. 

Updated: June 10, 2025, 6:20 PM`
UAESheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
Read next...
President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin at Al Shati Palace. UAE Presidential Court

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sultan of Dawoodi Bohras in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Qatari Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

UAE ranks first for AI maturity in Arab world, report says

Sheikh Khaled shown Adnoc's new AI tool in executive committee meeting

UAE Lottery announces two games with top prize of Dh1.25m

When is the UAE’s next public holiday?

Cartoon for June 10, 2025

Israeli soldiers brazenly kill Palestinian who held hands in air

Heavy rain falls in Sharjah and other Northern Emirates

Work begins on Dubai Metro's Blue Line mega project

Work begins on Dubai Metro's Blue Line mega project

Aid vessel activists say Israel jamming signals as it approaches Gaza

Aid vessel activists say Israel jamming signals as it approaches Gaza

Activist ship Madleen nears Gaza amid Israeli warnings and blockade threat

Activist ship Madleen nears Gaza amid Israeli warnings and blockade threat

Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg

Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg