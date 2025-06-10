President Sheikh Mohamed meets Qatari Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Abu Dhabi.

The two men exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings in Qasr Al Bahr before discussing aspects of co-operation, joint work and bilateral ties, state news agency Wam reported. The two sides also discussed several issues and topics of common interest.

It follows a meeting between Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, last month.

The two men discussed ways to develop co-operation between the two nations, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East. That followed Doha hitting out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he criticised their mediation efforts in the Gaza war, with the Gulf state saying he was using “false slogans to justify crimes against innocent civilians”.

The meeting on Tuesday was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser to the President, and a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman arrived earlier on Tuesday at Al Bateen Airport, where he was received by Sheikh Tahnoun.

