A team of inmates from Dubai Police Central Jail took fifth place at the first online edition of the Asian inmate chess championship. Photo: Dubai Police.
A team of inmates from Dubai Police Central Jail took fifth place at the first online edition of the Asian inmate chess championship. Photo: Dubai Police.
A team of inmates from Dubai Police Central Jail took fifth place at the first online edition of the Asian inmate chess championship. Photo: Dubai Police.
A team of inmates from Dubai Police Central Jail took fifth place at the first online edition of the Asian inmate chess championship. Photo: Dubai Police.

News

UAE

Checkmate: Dubai inmates rank fifth in Asian chess tournament

Participants hailed for strong mindset and commitment to improvement

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

June 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A team of inmates from Dubai Police Central Jail took fifth place at the first online edition of the Asian Inmate Chess Championship.

The tournament, held under the supervision of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), featured 23 teams from eight countries across Asia.

Dubai Police picked a team of eight inmates from Dubai Central Jail after a tournament held in April this year inside the jail with the participation of 40 inmates organised in collaboration with Dubai Chess and Culture Club.

Dubai Police said on Saturday that, despite the tough competition, the team ranked fifth in the last rounds where teams were divided into 15 teams of men, four teams of women and four teams of juveniles.

Lt Col Mohammed Al Obaidli, director of inmate education and training department at Dubai Police expressed his pride of the honourable participation in the tournament.

“We are keen to participate in chess tournaments and other sporting activities. It aims to develop discipline, focus and skills among inmates as part of our rehabilitation programmes,” Lt Col Al Obaidli said.

“We are proud of the result and the performance of our time in first-of-its kind championship.

“We are looking to build self-confidence and develop positive behaviour as well as boost the mental and sporting skills of inmates. We want to highlight the potentials especially as it’s a mental sport based on discipline and patience.”

Inmates from Dubai Police central playing chess as part of their rehabilitation program. Photo: Dubai Police.
Inmates from Dubai Police central playing chess as part of their rehabilitation program. Photo: Dubai Police.

According to FIDE, the online chess championship for prisoners marked a significant milestone in the effort to bring chess into correctional institutions worldwide.

“As part of the Chess for Freedom initiative, this expansion provides incarcerated individuals with new opportunities for intellectual engagement, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society,” FIDE said on their website.

The tournament was played on Chess.com, using a 10-minute + 5-second increment time control.

Dubai Police is preparing to participate in the fifth Intercontinental Chess Cup for Prisoners, scheduled for October this year, where Dubai Police will return as the previous edition’s title-holder.

The inmates’ team beat 115 other chess squads from 51 countries at the international chess tournament organised by the Cook County Office in Chicago, and held online for three days last year.

“We are looking to defend our title and will keep working to represent UAE and Dubai Police,” Lt Col Al Obaidli said.

“Such activities are vital for boosting motivation through both individual and team competitions.”

War on waste
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

While you're here
More on this story:
School uniforms report
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Tomorrow 2021
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

More from Firas Maksad
While you're here
War and the virus
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
More on Quran memorisation:
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Our commentary on Brexit
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
SQUADS

Bangladesh (from): Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed

Afghanistan (from): Rashid Khan (capt), Ihsanullah Janat, Javid Ahmadi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmad, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Afsar Zazai, Shapoor Zadran

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
CABINET%20OF%20CURIOSITIES%20EPISODE%201%3A%20LOT%2036
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGuillermo%20del%20Toro%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tim%20Blake%20Nelson%2C%20Sebastian%20Roche%2C%20Elpidia%20Carrillo%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Towering concerns
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
World Mental Health Day
Transgender report
School uniforms report
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Some of Darwish's last words

"They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008

His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Tomorrow 2021
While you're here
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Comment on Coronavirus
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Our commentary on Brexit
Main report
MATCH INFO

Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs)

Charles 57, Amla 47

Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs)

Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9

Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

If you go

The flights
Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours.

The rooms
Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Kumulus Water
 
Started: 2021
 
Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid
 
Based: Tunisia 
 
Sector: Water technology 
 
Number of staff: 22 
 
Investment raised: $4 million 
More from this package
Fines for littering

In Dubai:

Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro

Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle. 
Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle

In Sharjah and other emirates
Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah
Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts
Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah
Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi
Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain
Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches 

Women’s&nbsp;T20&nbsp;World&nbsp;Cup&nbsp;Asia&nbsp;Qualifier

ICC Academy, November 22-28

UAE fixtures
Nov 22, v Malaysia
Nov 23, v Hong Kong
Nov 25, v Bhutan
Nov 26, v Kuwait
Nov 28, v Nepal

ICC T20I rankings
14. Nepal
17. UAE
25. Hong Kong
34. Kuwait
35. Malaysia
44. Bhutan 

UAE squad
Chaya Mughal (captain), Natasha Cherriath, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Mahika Gaur, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Judit Peter, Esha Rohit, Theertha Satish, Chamani Seneviratne, Khushi Sharma, Subha Venkataraman

While you're here
While you're here
Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
War on waste
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More on this story
More on this story
Updated: June 07, 2025, 11:42 AM`
UAEDubaiAsia
Read next...
Abdullah Al Mutawa, one of the many Emiratis making their way to Saudi Arabia from Dubai International Airport on Monday. Photo: Ali Al Shouk

'A dream come true': Joy for Emiratis embarking on Hajj pilgrimage

The Eneron Magnus hybrid electric armoured vehicle in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh for The National

Abu Dhabi Police unveil UAE-made supercharged patrol car

Checkmate: Dubai inmates rank fifth in Asian chess tournament

Visitors welcomed with special 'Eid in Dubai' passport stamp

Emirati architect to pick top pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka

VideoRenowned surgeon launches Abu Dhabi clinic to transform care for amputees

Cartoon for June 7, 2025

Eid Al Adha fireworks light up UAE holiday celebrations

Special report: Inside the June 3 massacre now etched into Sudan's collective memory

Novak Djokovic admits loss against Jannik Sinner might be his French Open farewell

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayers in Abu Dhabi

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayers in Abu Dhabi

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Eid Al Adha fireworks light up UAE holiday celebrations

Eid Al Adha fireworks light up UAE holiday celebrations