Checkmate: Dubai inmates rank fifth in Asian chess tournament

A team of inmates from Dubai Police Central Jail took fifth place at the first online edition of the Asian Inmate Chess Championship.

The tournament, held under the supervision of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), featured 23 teams from eight countries across Asia.

Dubai Police picked a team of eight inmates from Dubai Central Jail after a tournament held in April this year inside the jail with the participation of 40 inmates organised in collaboration with Dubai Chess and Culture Club.

Dubai Police said on Saturday that, despite the tough competition, the team ranked fifth in the last rounds where teams were divided into 15 teams of men, four teams of women and four teams of juveniles.

Lt Col Mohammed Al Obaidli, director of inmate education and training department at Dubai Police expressed his pride of the honourable participation in the tournament.

“We are keen to participate in chess tournaments and other sporting activities. It aims to develop discipline, focus and skills among inmates as part of our rehabilitation programmes,” Lt Col Al Obaidli said.

“We are proud of the result and the performance of our time in first-of-its kind championship.

“We are looking to build self-confidence and develop positive behaviour as well as boost the mental and sporting skills of inmates. We want to highlight the potentials especially as it’s a mental sport based on discipline and patience.”

Inmates from Dubai Police central playing chess as part of their rehabilitation program. Photo: Dubai Police.

According to FIDE, the online chess championship for prisoners marked a significant milestone in the effort to bring chess into correctional institutions worldwide.

“As part of the Chess for Freedom initiative, this expansion provides incarcerated individuals with new opportunities for intellectual engagement, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society,” FIDE said on their website.

The tournament was played on Chess.com, using a 10-minute + 5-second increment time control.

Dubai Police is preparing to participate in the fifth Intercontinental Chess Cup for Prisoners, scheduled for October this year, where Dubai Police will return as the previous edition’s title-holder.

The inmates’ team beat 115 other chess squads from 51 countries at the international chess tournament organised by the Cook County Office in Chicago, and held online for three days last year.

“We are looking to defend our title and will keep working to represent UAE and Dubai Police,” Lt Col Al Obaidli said.

“Such activities are vital for boosting motivation through both individual and team competitions.”

