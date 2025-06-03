Outdoor work will be prohibited between 12.30pm to 3.30pm from June 15 until September 15. Silvia Razgova / The National
Midday break for outdoor workers to begin on June 15

Break will apply between 12.30 and 3pm until September 15

June 03, 2025

The midday break for outdoor workers during the summer months will begin on June 15 and run until September 15, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed.

The break, introduced in 2004, prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open-air spaces between 12.30pm and 3pm.

The annual initiative gives employees respite from the sun during the hottest months of the year.

The safety measures will come back into force after the UAE recorded its hottest April and May on record, as scorching summer weather arrived early.

A National Centre of Meteorology forecaster said on Tuesday the average maximum temperature for May was 40.4ºC – compared with overall maximum averages from 2003 to 2024 of 39.2ºC. The average temperature for May was 33.2ºC – compared with the historical average of 32.2ºC.

“Now in its 21st consecutive year, the Midday Break is rooted in a sustainability-centred approach that the UAE implements in line with its commitment to providing a safe working environment as per international best practices and occupational health and safety standards, protecting workers from injuries and illnesses caused by working in high temperatures during the summer months,” the ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

The ministry said 51 infractions were uncovered in 2024 as a result of 134,000 inspections, down from 96 the previous year.

Updated: June 03, 2025, 1:16 PM
A worker drinks water on a construction site in Dubai. Many jobs are adaptable, and a great deal of building and roadworks take place after sunset during the summer, reducing the harm posed by high temperatures and sun exposure. Reuters

Employers can go further to help staff beat the heat

A woman walks under an umbrella during a heat wave in the city of Guwahati, India, last May. AP Photo

Extreme heat can age a person's genetic material as much as smoking, study finds

UAE sends 3,000 food packages to Sudanese refugees in Chad

President Sheikh Mohamed orders release of 963 prisoners for Eid Al Adha

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Kuwaiti Emir on official visit

UAE had hottest May on record

My Dubai Salary: ‘I use my Dh140,000 monthly salary to support children’s charities’

Manchester United quiz 2024/25: Bruno Fernandes, Europa League and more

Cartoon for June 3, 2025

Saudi Arabia launches world's largest cooling system as pilgrims gather for Hajj

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million