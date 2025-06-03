Eid Al Adha parking rules and Metro timings announced

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced revised Metro and bus schedules for Eid Al Adha, while motorists will also be able to park free of charge to mark the festival.

Charges will be waived in public parking areas, except in multistorey car parks, during the occasion. The Eid holiday will begin on Thursday, June 5, and end on Sunday, June 8.

All Dubai Metro stations on the Red and Green lines will run from 5am until 1am from Wednesday, June 4, to Saturday, June 7, the authority added. The Dubai Tram will run from 6am to 1am on the same days.

It comes as employees in the public and private sectors are to be granted leave from Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8, with work resuming on Monday, June 9.

Revised bus routes

Route E100, from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi, will be suspended from Wednesday, June 4, until Sunday, June 8. The authority has advised the public to use route E101 as an alternative, with the service running as normal from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi.

Route E102, meanwhile, will run directly from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Zayed International Airport, skipping the Ibn Battuta and Musaffah stops.

Commuters are encouraged use the S’hail app to view up-to-date schedules during the Eid holiday.

Closures

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed until Monday, June 9. However, the following Smart Customer Happiness Centres will remain operational 24/7:

Umm Ramool

Deira

Al Barsha

The RTA’s head office

Service provider centres will be closed from Thursday, June 5, until Saturday, June 7. A partial service will resume on Sunday, June 8, at the following locations:

Tasjeel Al Twar

AutoPro Al Mankhool

Tasjeel Al Awir

Al Yalayis

Shamil Muhaisnah

Full services will resume on Monday, June 9, with centres open during normal operating hours.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – is the latter of the two Eid holidays celebrated across the Arab world, coming after Eid Al Fitr.

Eid Al Adha commemorates how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith. As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith.

It is customary for families who have the means to have a goat or sheep slaughtered and share the meat with relatives and the less privileged.

