Sheikh Hamdan tours Dubai Diamond Exchange

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, visited Dubai Diamond Exchange on Monday.

Sheikh Hamdan made the visit as part of a tour of Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre, which hosts the exchange that recently reached the milestone of trading more than one billion carats of rough and polished diamonds over the past five years, the emirate's media office reported.

“The visit provided the opportunity to see first-hand how DMCC continues to play a central role in driving global trade and investment flows to Dubai, positioning the emirate as a world-class business hub,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“As we advance our economic diversification journey under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, DMCC is leading the way in building high-performance, globally connected ecosystems that attract innovation, talent and capital across priority sectors.”

Sheikh Hamdan visited the Dubai Diamond Exchange's tender floors, where he was informed about the trade practices in place for rough and polished diamonds, coloured gemstones and lab-grown stones, the media office added.

He also received updates on DMCC’s diamond ecosystem, including the expansion of the Gemological Institute of America into DMCC’s new district, Uptown Dubai.

Along with the visit DMCC unveiled its Strategy 2033, which places specialised industry ecosystems at the heart of its growth for the coming decade. These sectors include hubs in diamonds, gold and energy, as well as platforms for AI, Web3, blockchain and gaming.

