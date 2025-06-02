'A dream come true': Joy for Emiratis embarking on Hajj pilgrimage

Emiratis travelling to Saudi Arabia to embark on the annual Hajj pilgrimage have shared their joy at making the spiritual journey.

About 3,100 citizens are expected to fly to the kingdom from Dubai this week to be part of the cherished ritual, which gets under way on Wednesday.

The National visited Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Monday, where pilgrims were leaving for Hajj. A special committee of Dubai Police, immigration, customs and health authorities, along with airline staff, has been established as the pilgrimage coincides with the beginning of the busy summer travel season.

Travellers were welcomed with dates, water, juice and sweets by volunteers at DXB, who also guided them through the airport. A medical team was on hand to offer free check-ups for pilgrims before boarding aircraft. The National spoke to some of the pilgrims making the journey through the airport.

“I’m thrilled. I can’t describe the joy of travelling finally for Hajj. I broke down in tears when I arrived at the airport knowing my dream has became a reality," said Abdullah Al Mutawa, 45, from Ras Al Khaimah, who was making his first Hajj pilgrimage. “I’m grateful to the authorities for making our unforgettable experience at the airport smooth and beautiful.”

Sultan Mohammed, 29, from Abu Dhabi, was travelling with a group of friends to perform Hajj for the first time. “I’m super happy knowing I’m travelling to perform Hajj this season. It is a dream come true," he said. “I want to thank everyone for the warm welcome at the airport."

Emirati pilgrims are set to depart from DXB on 28 dedicated flights operated by the airlines Emirates, flydubai, Saudia and Flynas.

Pilgrims making their way to Hajj were welcomed at Dubai International Airport. Photo: Ali Al Shouk

Tables at Terminal 1 were decked out with items including bottles of water, umbrellas, hand-fans and chocolates for those making the journey. Pilgrims are able to scan a barcode at the airport to receive information on how to avoid dehydration, where to find drinking water and what to do if they feel tired, and contact numbers have also been provided in case of emergencies. Pilgrims can also take free blood pressure and sugar tests before departing.

"These journeys are personal, profound, and often once in a lifetime," said Essa Al Shamsi, senior vice president of terminal operations at Dubai Airports. “Through the efforts of our people and the DXB community, we want to ensure every pilgrim departs with confidence and returns with ease.”

Tips for pilgrims

Be aware of the latest travel regulations and ensure that you have all the necessary documents with the required validity before going to the airport. Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance and being prepared for security checks can save time at the airport.

Arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure. Use the Dubai Metro to travel to and from the airport to avoid traffic on the roads. Friends and families using private vehicles are advised to use the airport’s designated car parks or valet service to receive their guests as access to the arrivals forecourt in Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised airport vehicles.

Making the pilgrimage

Millions of Muslims travel to Makkah to perform Hajj each year, while many also head further north to the city of Madinah. All Muslims who are able to do so are required to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah at least once in their lifetime.

Hajj and the other four pillars of Islam form the foundation of life for Muslims. The annual pilgrimage takes place during Dhu Al Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, and lasts for about four to six days.

The Hajj pilgrimage is to begin on Wednesday, June 4, with Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, marked for Thursday, June 5. Eid Al Adha celebrations will begin on Friday, June 6 and run until Sunday, June 8. It was announced last week that both the public and private sectors would be granted leave from Thursday to Sunday, June 5 to 8, with work resuming on Monday, June 9.

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List

James Mustich, Workman

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

CREW %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERajesh%20A%20Krishnan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETabu%2C%20Kareena%20Kapoor%20Khan%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20front-axle%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E218hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%20(claimed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh215%2C000%20(estimate)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE%20STRANGERS'%20CASE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Brandt%20Andersen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOmar%20Sy%2C%20Jason%20Beghe%2C%20Angeliki%20Papoulia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Racecard 5.25pm: Etihad Museum – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,200m 6pm: Al Shindaga Museum – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 6.35pm: Poet Al Oqaili – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,400m 7.10pm: Majlis Ghurfat Al Sheif – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,600m 7.45pm: Hatta – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,400m 8.20pm: Al Fahidi – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m 8.55pm: Zabeel Trophy – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (T) 1,600m 9.30pm: Coins Museum – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 10.05pm: Al Quoz Creative – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,000m

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

Hydrogen: Market potential Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold. "We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report. Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element. The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

ARGYLLE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Matthew%20Vaughn%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Bryce%20Dallas%20Howard%2C%20Sam%20Rockwell%2C%20John%20Cena%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ant-Man%20and%20the%20Wasp%3A%20Quantumania %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeyton%20Reed%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Paul%20Rudd%2C%20Evangeline%20Lilly%2C%20Jonathan%20Majors%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A