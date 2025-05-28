UAE summons Israeli ambassador over 'deplorable' attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE on Wednesday summoned the Israeli ambassador to the country in condemnation of "deplorable and offensive" attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem this week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs took action in response to violence in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Mosque and the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City as Jerusalem Day festivities were held on Monday.

Large crowds of nationalist Israelis chanted insults and assaulted Palestinians during the annual parade. The ministry spoke out over "provocative" practices, which it said served as "dangerous incitement" against Muslims in the area.

"The UAE stresses that the continued attacks by Israeli extremists and their incitement to hatred and violence constitute a systematic extremist campaign that not only targets the Palestinian people but the entire international community," the ministry said.

It said the attacks threatened to further escalate tension at a time when efforts should be focused on ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

"The UAE calls on the Israeli government to assume full responsibility, condemn these hostile acts, hold perpetrators accountable without exception to ministers and officials, and take urgent steps to prevent the exploitation of Jerusalem for agendas of violence, extremism and incitement," the ministry added.

"The UAE reiterates that failure to act will be seen as tacit approval that will only further deepen the cycle of hatred, racism and instability."

The ministry emphasised the need to respect Jordan's custodial role over the holy sites in accordance with international law and warned against undermining the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration, that manages the affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque, Qubbat Al Sakhrah and the surrounding courtyards.

East Jerusalem is recognised as Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory under international law. Jerusalem Day celebrates Israel’s capture of the city in 1967, when Arab forces were defeated in the eastern part.

Israel then declared Jerusalem as its undivided capital, a move most of the international community rejects.

