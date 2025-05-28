Dr Anwar Gargash urges Arab world to embrace change as 'era of ideologies is over'

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, on Wednesday urged the Arab world to abandon outdated ideologies that serve only to sow division in an evolving political and economic landscape.

Dr Gargash, speaking on the final day of the Arab Media Summit in Dubai, said there was a "national and Arab responsibility" to keep pace with a changing global picture to cement regional stability and harness the talents of its youth.

In a wide-ranging address, the senior Emirati diplomat underlined the need for countries to shift focus from military power to emerging technology and championing education.

“There is uncertainty now and we will witness major changes in different sectors like AI, economy and the international system," said Dr Gargash. "For the first time, the US is prioritising its national interests over their traditional political alignments.

“Our national and Arab responsibility requires us to engage with these transformations, especially in the technological, political and economic domains, to ensure the protection of our shared interests and to achieve stability.”

Dr Gargash said the Arab world is divided and the Arab political scene has changed, especially in Syria and Lebanon.

He said it is time to move past the ideological frameworks that have held the region back.

“The era of ideologies is over,” he said. “They have only deepened division and weakened nations. In the last two years, during the Gaza war, old ideologies collapsed, yet many still refuse to learn from this experience.”

For Lebanon and Syria, Gargash said there are forces trying to keep them stuck in the past, while others are striving to push for a fairer and more prosperous future.

Dr Gargash said the UAE decision to formalise diplomatic ties with Israel, through the signing of the Abraham Accords in September, 2020, remained a wise one.

He cautioned against those parties that are resistant to such establishment of relations, saying they are impeding progress. “In the UAE, it was a strategic choice and was the right one,” he said.

An Emirati aid ship sets sail for Gaza from Dubai in February. Victor Besa / The National

Dr Gargash emphasised the UAE's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause and its support of the two-state solution as the means to bring about peace.

“UAE has played a major humanitarian role in helping Palestinians, delivering 42 per cent of all aid that entered Gaza since October 8, 2023,” Dr Gargash said.

He called for nations to work towards improving living standards and opening up more job opportunities to act as a catalyst for security and stability.

“There shouldn’t be a state with two armies or one controlled by militias. Priorities should centre on education, providing job opportunities for youth.”

He said Gulf countries are successful models in creating opportunities and shaping the future of the region.

“We need to stay away of the illusion of political slogans and working towards building a new reality based on genuine opportunities.”

