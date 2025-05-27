Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Dubai, receives the consular credentials of Abdul Rahman Fida, consul general of Afghanistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Photo: Wam
UAE official meets Afghanistan's new consul general to Dubai

Abdul Rahman Fida will also serve the Northern Emirates in diplomatic role

May 27, 2025

A senior UAE official underlined the importance of bilateral ties with Afghanistan after holding talks with Abdul Rahman Fida, the country's new consul general to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Dubai, on Tuesday received the consular credentials of the envoy at an official meeting.

Sheikh Maktoum welcomed the consul general and congratulated him on his appointment during discussions held at the ministry's Dubai office, state news agency Wam reported.

He wished Mr Fida success in his duties and commended the strong political, economic, commercial and investment ties between the nations.

The meeting underscored the UAE's commitment to bolstering links with Afghanistan and supporting its future development.

In January, President Sheikh Mohamed received Sirajuddin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Minister of the Interior, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

They reviewed efforts to support Afghanistan’s reconstruction and stability, seeking to foster development and prosperity for the Afghan people. Mr Haqqani also commended the UAE’s humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

 

May 27, 2025
