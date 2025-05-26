President Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Paraguay in Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">President Shekh Mohamed</a> on Monday received <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/25/sheikh-mohamed-holds-phone-call-with-paraguays-president-santiago-pena/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/25/sheikh-mohamed-holds-phone-call-with-paraguays-president-santiago-pena/">Santiago Pena</a>, President of Paraguay, at Qasr Al Shati in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a>. In the meeting, which came as part of Mr Pena’s official visit to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/">Emirates</a>, the two men explored ways to enhance bilateral co-operation and particularly focused on the economy, trade, renewable energy, food security and climate action, state news agency Wam reported. “Today in Abu Dhabi I was pleased to welcome the President of Paraguay Santiago Pena,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. “Ties between the UAE and Paraguay have witnessed significant growth in recent years, and today we explored opportunities to expand collaboration across key areas for the benefit of our nations and peoples.” Sheikh Mohamed also emphasised the UAE’s efforts to diversify its economic and development partnerships with Latin American nations. The meeting additionally addressed the latest situation in the Middle East with both sides stressing the importance of promoting peace and stability, Wam added. Last week, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/19/president-sheikh-mohamed-and-king-hamad-of-bahrain-discuss-close-bonds-between-nations/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/19/president-sheikh-mohamed-and-king-hamad-of-bahrain-discuss-close-bonds-between-nations/">Sheikh Mohamed met Bahrain's King Hamad</a> at his Abu Dhabi residence, where they spoke about the close ties between their countries and ways to enhance those bonds.