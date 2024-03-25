Sheikh Mohamed holds phone call with Paraguay's President Santiago Pena

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday held a phone call with Paraguay's President Santiago Pena.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed bilateral ties with Mr Pena and ways to enhance them within the framework of their strategic partnership.

They exchanged views on regional and international issues and stressed the importance of promoting co-operation to support peace and stability worldwide.

They also spoke about the urgent need for international action to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Last week, Sheikh Mohamed and Jordan's King Abdullah II called for the "safe and unimpeded delivery" of urgent aid to Gaza by land, air and sea, during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" for the Palestinian people, based on a two-state solution.

They underlined the need for robust international action to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip during discussions at Qasr Al Shati.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Israeli offensive began, Gaza's Health Ministry says, with women and children making up two thirds of the dead.

Most of the territory's 2.3 million people remain displaced, as the humanitarian crisis worsens and the threat of famine looms.