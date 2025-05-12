Three women shot dead in Ras Al Khaimah traffic dispute

A man has been arrested after three women were shot dead in Ras Al Khaimah following an alleged road rage dispute.

“We received a report about a shooting incident in Ras Al Khaimah. Police patrols arrived five minutes after receiving the call and three women were shot,” police said in a statement.

The nationality of those involved was not disclosed. Preliminary investigations suggested the dispute broke out over a vehicle passing through a narrow passage. After this, the suspect allegedly drew a firearm and shot the three women.

The three women were transferred to hospital but died of their injuries. The case has now been referred to the prosecutors.

Police did not disclose which area of the emirate the incident happened in. “We urge people to control themselves in daily arguments. The law will be implemented at anyone who disturbs the safety and security of society,” the force added.

UAE gun laws

Anybody in possession of a gun in the Emirates must obtain a licence from the authorities to do so. The rule does not apply to members of the armed forces, police or security forces, according to the UAE government's website.

Only UAE citizens can receive a licence to possess or carry weapons. The law states that anyone found carrying a gun or ammunition without a licence faces imprisonment and a fine of up to Dh100,000.

While shootings are extremely rare in the Emirates, they have happened in the past. In 2019, a man died in Al Ain when he fired shots at police who had ordered him to stop when they observed him driving at a high speed on a main road in the early hours of the morning. Police gave chase and, when he failed to comply with their command to stop, fired two shots in the air in accordance with powers granted to them under UAE law.

The driver, whose identity, age and nationality were not disclosed by the authorities, then pulled out a gun and shot at police before crashing into their car, causing his own vehicle to flip over. He suffered severe injuries in the accident and later died after being taken to the intensive care unit of a hospital, reported The National at the time.

A Yemeni, Fahad Abdullah, and an Emirati, Mohammed Khamis, received life sentences after opening fire on a police patrol in Baniyas in 2012. They were about to sell 20kg of hashish to undercover policemen in Baniyas when they realised they had been ambushed.

They shot at the patrol, injuring two policemen. Abdullah was caught at the scene, while Khamis was caught at the UAE border while trying to flee to Yemen. They were also ordered to pay a total of Dh143,000 to the first police officer and Dh40,000 to the second, and Dh100,000 each for using force against them.

