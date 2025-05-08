Abu Dhabi's Civil Family Court awards Dh100m to American woman in major divorce case

An American woman in the UAE has been awarded more than Dh100 million ($27.2 million) in a divorce settlement by Abu Dhabi's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/02/first-civil-divorce-ruling-made-in-abu-dhabi-courtroom-between-muslim-and-non-muslim/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/02/first-civil-divorce-ruling-made-in-abu-dhabi-courtroom-between-muslim-and-non-muslim/">Civil Family Court</a>. The payout is believed to be the largest to an expatriate woman in a no-fault divorce case by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/02/first-civil-divorce-ruling-made-in-abu-dhabi-courtroom-between-muslim-and-non-muslim/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/02/first-civil-divorce-ruling-made-in-abu-dhabi-courtroom-between-muslim-and-non-muslim/">court</a>, which was established in December 2021. The couple, who were married in the UK but now live in the UAE, filed for divorce on March 10 and chose to hold proceedings in Abu Dhabi the following month. The British husband, who asked to remain anonymous when speaking to <i>The National, </i>did not disclose the amount of money he was granted. But it is understood his share was also substantial and both parties were satisfied with the final settlement. Although the divorce is consensual and both parties are in agreement, he said: “Regardless of the circumstances, it is painful. But you try to move on with life.” “Communication is key,” he said of the decision to file for divorce in Abu Dhabi and to be represented by a lawyer in the emirate. “There is no bravado or flamboyance in divorce, so understand that early on and listen to the advice of your lawyers and, more importantly, do your research. You’ve got to be smart enough to know what you are doing.” Byron James, partner at Expatriate Law and the husband’s lawyer, said the ruling was a key step forward for the UAE legal system. “This case represents a pivotal milestone, not only for the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court but for the evolution of family law across the Gulf region," he said. "The fact that such a complex, high-value settlement was achieved within Abu Dhabi’s civil family law framework shows the maturity, transparency, and global readiness of this court. "It has proven itself capable of delivering world-class justice, efficiently, bilingually, and in a way that commands international respect. "It signals to high-net-worth families and global professionals that the region is now fully equipped to handle even the most intricate family matters with legal sophistication and certainty.” The court was opened to hear all cases under a non-Sharia process, including Muslims who are not UAE citizens, to bring the capital into line with international legal practices. “The parties agreed to settle financial obligations arising from the divorce through the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, in co-ordination with one of the UK’s leading family law firms,” Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said. “Their decision to pursue the case in Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate’s strong judicial reputation and progressive legal infrastructure.” As a result of a decision made last year, non-Emirati lawyers are able to represent clients in Abu Dhabi's civil <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/04/09/rare-sole-custody-order-in-fathers-favour-made-by-abu-dhabi-civil-family-court/" target="_blank" rel="">court</a>. Previously, only <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati/" target="_blank" rel="">Emirati</a> lawyers could operate in the country's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/courts/2023/08/18/marriage-divorce-inheritance-law/" target="_blank" rel="">courtrooms</a>. The court has handled more than 1,000 divorce cases involving expatriates of all faiths since it opened. Typically, divorces at Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court take less than a month to be finalised and only one court session. Yousef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said the divorce settlement highlighted Abu Dhabi's growing standing in the global legal system. “Abu Dhabi was the first in the region to enact a comprehensive civil law for personal status, and to establish an English-speaking civil family court offering integrated services to residents and expatriates alike, including civil marriage, no-fault divorce, civil wills, and inheritance distribution," he said. “This achievement reflects Abu Dhabi’s steadfast commitment to fostering a modern legal environment that attracts global expertise and offers a sophisticated judicial framework on par with those of well-established jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and Scandinavian countries.”