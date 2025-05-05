How the UAE's Twajudi service helps keep Emiratis safe abroad

A long-standing ban on UAE citizens travelling to Lebanon is to be lifted from Wednesday as part of a push to strengthen diplomatic ties between the countries.

The decision was announced on Sunday, days after President Sheikh Mohamed and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held talks in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE government said citizens who wished to visit Lebanon – flights from Abu Dhabi or Dubai take less than four hours – must register on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Twajudi app before travelling.

But what is Twajudi and what assistance does it provide to Emiratis abroad?

Overseas support

Twajudi – which translates to "where I am located" – is an online portal in which Emiratis can register before travelling abroad to ensure they have access to the support of UAE embassies and consulates.

Emiratis can register through the ministry's website, using the UAE Pass app. They are asked to provide details about the destination they are travelling to, the start and end date of their trip and how many people they are travelling with. The service is free of charge.

It allows authorities to communicate with citizens in case an emergency situation breaks out in the country they are visiting, as well as more easily facilitating their repatriation to the Emirates if required.

Twajudi proved to be an important resource during the Covid-19 pandemic, offering crucial assistance to citizens who were abroad as travel restrictions were put in place. It is also used by citizens taking part in Hajj each year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it received about 5,000 calls, 1,880 of which were emergency reports, regarding Emiratis who were overseas in the summer of 2024. Seven air and eight land transport operations were co-ordinated with the UAE National Guard and health authorities nationwide for critical medical cases, state news agency Wam reported last year.

Lebanon travel requirements

UAE citizens must register in the Twajudi portal before visiting Lebanon, whether they are flying directly from airports in the UAE, or from any other country. Those wishing to travel are prohibited from leaving before completing their registration.

Citizens must specify their place of residence in Lebanon, update information if it changes, and specify emergency contact numbers and the reason for their visit.

