Azizi Developments assures workers over well-being after thousands go on strike

About 13,000 workers went on strike at two Azizi construction sites in Dubai last week, with some throwing stones at cars, The National can reveal.

Azizi Developments confirmed the strike action on Thursday at Azizi Venice in Dubai South and Azizi Riviera in MBR City. The situation was brought under control by Dubai Police.

Dubai Police and the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs were both contacted for comment.

The developer said “no serious injuries have occurred at our construction sites", adding that the strike did not affect its projects and that workers resumed work the following day.

The incident is believed to have been caused by an unsubstantiated rumour of deaths when workers were stuck in an elevator at their accommodation. The company said it had since spread the word that the rumours were false.

“We urge our workforce, as well as the public, to do their best in preventing and countering the spread of false and harmful rumours, and are now taking proactive steps to instil this in all levels of our organisation,” Farhad Azizi, chief executive of the Azizi Group, told The National. “Our blue-collar workforce, and their happiness, is of the utmost importance to us. Without them, not a single brick would be laid and no homes would be developed.”

He described the company’s blue-collar workers as the “backbone” of the business and said “proper compensation and safety measures” were being taken to ensure their health and well-being.

Unrest curtailed

The developer said it employed more than 30,000 blue-collar workers in projects across Dubai. About 5,000 were involved in the strike in Azizi Venice, with 8,000 protesting in Azizi Riviera.

“A few individuals have thrown rocks at cars. They were arrested by Dubai Police within minutes of the incident having unfolded,” said Tizian Raab, head of PR and communications at Azizi Developments.

“Dubai Police was quick to act and has met with our senior management on site to put an end to the demonstration, to ensure that all workers returned to their respective labour camps safely and to arrest instigators and perpetrators that had committed unlawful actions."

Mr Raab blamed the strike on a rumour regarding workers who became stuck in an elevator when a fire alarm went off. They were rescued, but a rumour of deaths spread, he added.

“This rumour had spread so far that our own workforce, that is housed in other camps across the emirate, had heard and believed it, which made them join the strike in solidarity, not knowing that the rumour was false,” Mr Raab said.

The company said work was halted temporarily, before calm was restored. Most workers were taken to their accommodation and key staff remain at the project sites.

“There is very little to no impact to our projects,” Mr Raab said. “Labourers have been reassured that the rumour that the strike was based on was false, are no longer agitated and will return to their jobs tomorrow.”

Mr Raab stressed the trouble was caused by the rumour and not financial or work-related demands.

There were strikes by workers in other projects, when men protested over late payment. The UAE has passed legislation taking a tough line against companies that fail to pay their employees on time and unpaid employees have been asked to report the companies to the authorities.

