New law on public land will boost Dubai's status as an investable city, experts say

Dubai will become more appealing to investors and developers thanks to a new law focusing on the allocation of public land, property experts say.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, issued the new law on Monday to align the allocation of public land with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the state news agency Wam reported. The ruling has been welcomed by property experts in the city who believe it will boost Dubai's profile by offering clarity on public land processes.

“This law reinforces the structured planning framework investors prioritise when allocating capital to urban markets,” said Farooq Syed, chief executive of Springfield Properties. "It strengthens Dubai’s position as a globally investable city anchored by transparent governance and long-term growth planning.”

By removing ambiguity from public land processes, the law increases predictability for developers and investors, he said, adding that it also ensures that infrastructure and services in future urban communities are planned in tandem with residential and commercial growth.

“Centralising oversight around verifiable public need enhances operational efficiency and improves the predictability of development pipelines,” said Mr Syed. “Such clarity is critical for maintaining Dubai’s appeal to institutional and private investors alike.”

The new law addresses the urgent need to co-ordinate residential development, transport, health care, and education facilities across the city’s rapidly expanding urban footprint, he added.

The Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 estimates the city's population will rise to 5.8 million by 2040. Currently, the Dubai Statistics Centre estimates the population to be 3.8 million.

The new law also strengthens Dubai’s continuing pivot towards intentional, sustainable growth, aligning with global governance standards seen in cities such as Singapore and Copenhagen, where land allocation is directly tied to strategic objectives and public service delivery, added Mr Syed.

Efficiency in action

The ruling will lead to more effective and efficient use of land, according to another expert. "By aligning with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, this could enhance urban development and planning, thus reducing waste and mismatches in land use," said Mario Volpi, head of brokerage at Novvi Properties.

"Overall, this law appears to be a strategic move towards modernising land governance in Dubai, aimed at enhancing operations and aligning with the long-term urban development goals. It’s another change in the way Dubai does things that is aimed at improving efficiency and making Dubai the destination of choice for visitors and residents alike."

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Countries offering golden visas UK

Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years. Germany

Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen. Italy

The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million. Switzerland

Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax. Canada

Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence.

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Defence

General Intelligence Directorate

Air Force Intelligence Agency

Political Security Directorate

Syrian National Security Bureau

Military Intelligence Directorate

Army Supply Bureau

General Organisation of Radio and TV

Al Watan newspaper

Cham Press TV

Sama TV

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director: Jared Hess Starring: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa Rating: 3/5

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone. Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities. Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed. Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available. Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.