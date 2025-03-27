Duterte supporters plan to boycott sending money home to Philippines in protest at his detention

A campaign to withhold payments back to the Philippines from Filipinos working overseas in protest against the detention of the country's former president Rodrigo Duterte is expected to start on Friday.

Mr Duterte was arrested earlier this month in Manila by police acting on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for crimes against humanity in connection to his deadly war on drugs. He was subsequently flown to a detention unit in The Hague, where he has since remained.

The protest, dubbed Zero Remittance Week, is scheduled to coincide with Mr Duterte's 80th birthday on Friday and run until April 4. The campaign is gaining traction with many Filipinos worldwide, due to the popularity of their country's former leader and the outrage felt by many over his continued detention.

It was estimated that Filipinos sent more than $38.84 billion in remittances to the Philippines last year, a sum seen as a crucial economic driver that represented more than 8 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. Mr Duterte's supporters overseas hope withholding the payments will force the Philippines government into action and secure his return home.

Mr Duterte is facing the charge of “the crime against humanity of murder”, according to the ICC, for a crackdown in which rights groups estimated tens of thousands of mostly poor men were killed by officers and vigilantes, often without proof they were linked to drugs.

The Philippines quit the ICC in 2019 on Mr Duterte's instructions, but the tribunal has maintained it continues to hold jurisdiction over killings before the pullout, as well as killings in the southern city of Davao when Mr Duterte was mayor there, years before he became president in 2016.

The date of Mr Duterte's confirmation of charges hearing was set for September 23. Judges will then assess if there is enough evidence to continue to a full trial, which could take years. If Mr Duterte is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.