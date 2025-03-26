Signature Living offices were closed in mid-December 2024. A notification of a court case filed against the firm can be seen posted on its door. Photo: Supplied
Signature Living offices were closed in mid-December 2024. A notification of a court case filed against the firm can be seen posted on its door. Photo: Supplied

News

UAE

Homeowners and contractors millions out of pocket as Dubai renovations firm closes

Clients, suppliers and employees of Signature Living left with losses after company closure

Katy Gillett

March 26, 2025