Amateur naturalist Gary Feulner, 77, a US citizen who moved to the UAE in the early 1980s. Photo: Gary Feulner
Dubai naturalist has gecko named in his honour in recognition of decades of work

During many years in the Emirates Gary Feulner has studied lizards, snails, beetles and much else, all while working as a lawyer

Daniel Bardsley
March 21, 2025