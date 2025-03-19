Zayed Humanitarian Day: President vows to honour Sheikh Zayed's 'enduring spirit'

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/03/29/uae-launches-dh20-billion-humanitarian-initiative-to-honour-sheikh-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> set out the country's commitment to honouring the “enduring spirit” of UAE Founding Father, the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/ramadan-sheikh-zayed-saw-good-health-as-a-priority-for-all-1.1017552" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed</a> bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day on Wednesday. The UAE leader said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2025/03/19/sheikh-zayeds-death-how-the-uae-mourned-the-loss-of-its-founding-father-21-years-ago/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed's</a> humanitarian legacy serves as a source of inspiration for the nation and pledged to uphold his philanthropic principles. He pledged that the Emirates would continue to build on the foundations laid down by Sheikh Zayed by working to deliver crucial assistance to communities in need across the globe. “The humanitarian legacy of our nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, continues to inspire us to embrace the values of generosity, social solidarity, and service to humanity,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media platform X. “On Zayed Humanitarian Day, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to honouring Sheikh Zayed and his enduring spirit of giving by extending a helping hand and working together to uplift communities around the world.” Zayed Humanitarian Day is observed each year on the 19th day of Ramadan, the date of Sheikh Zayed's death in 2004. The annual event shines a light on Sheikh Zayed's humanitarian spirit and is an occasion on which the UAE typically launches major charitable initiatives. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said humanitarian missions remain central to the UAE's vision in a message marking Zayed Humanitarian Day. “We recall the values of goodness and giving instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in peace. “We affirm that humanitarian work is an integral part of the UAE's vision and a deeply rooted approach to its policy. Zayed's humanitarian legacy will remain a source of inspiration for giving, extending a helping hand, and promoting the values of global solidarity.” Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court and chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said Sheikh Zayed's enduring legacy remained a “guiding principle in extending a helping hand, fostering co-operation and upholding human dignity”. “On this day, we reaffirm our dedication to carrying forward Sheikh Zayed's humanitarian mission, ensuring that giving back remains a powerful force in advancing progress and prosperity across the world.”