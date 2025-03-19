President Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to the humanitarian legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to the humanitarian legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

Zayed Humanitarian Day: President vows to honour Sheikh Zayed's 'enduring spirit'

UAE leader pledges to continue to assist communities around the world in tribute to country's Founding Father

The National

March 19, 2025