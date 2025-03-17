HR experts consider a proper grasp of modern technology vital for professional success. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Understanding AI is key to career progression, HR experts say

Hi-tech professions are evolving so quickly that willingness to learn could be more important than qualifications

Rachel Kelly
March 17, 2025