From upside-down trains to outdoor escalators: Here are some of the world’s most unusual modes of transport

It was only last month that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/elon-musk/" target="_blank">Elon Musk</a> hit the headlines after announcing plans for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/13/dubai-loop-elon-musk-tesla/" target="_blank">Dubai Loop</a>. The project, announced at the World Governments Summit, will involve the creation of an underground road network in the city. It is expected to be similar to the Las Vegas Loop, which uses <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tesla/" target="_blank">Tesla</a> vehicles to carry convention centre visitors through high-speed tunnels to avoid the traffic on the roads above. The proposal was eye-catching, but it certainly wouldn’t be the first time that planners have thought outside the box to find unique ways to solve transport issues. With that in mind, <i>The National</i> takes a look at some of the more unusual transport systems around the world. You would be forgiven for thinking the picture above was upside down. The elevated monorail system in Wuppertal, western Germany, has been operating since 1901 and was developed because the valley in the area made the creation of a traditional train system a challenge. The unusual track design allows passengers to travel over roads and rivers without interruption. Otherwise known as the Schwebebahn, more than 80,000 people use it each day. The system covers 13km of the city and has 20 stops, only four of which are above solid ground. These sledges are handmade using wicker and have been around since the 19th century. They are used to transport people in the parish of Monte in Madeira. The toboggans are pushed by two drivers, called carreiros, along a 2km-long route to reach the city of Funchal. The carreiros wear a distinctive uniform of white shirts, trousers and straw hats. They also have to wear specially made boots with extra-thick rubber soles, which act as brakes when they need to slow down during the trip, which takes about 10 minutes. Operating since 2002, the name comes from the magnetic levitation used in its design. Reaching speeds of up to 431kph, the maglev trains can cover 30km in about eight minutes. In 2003, it was awarded the Guinness World Record for the fastest train on the planet. It's not just the extraordinary speed that's notable, however. Trains move using electromagnets, enabling a smooth ride from the Longyang Road Station on the Shanghai subway line to Pudong International Airport. Planners behind the hyperloop project between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which has been mooted for several years, are said to be considering using the maglev technology. Escalators are not what you would associate with hillsides. However, that's exactly what you will find in the Colombian city of Medellin as part of an urban regeneration plan. Introduced in 2011, the escalator is divided into six sections and is said to reduce a 30-minute walk to just five minutes. It covers the equivalent of 30 storeys and cost about $7 million to install. The region was notorious for drug-related violence in the 1980s and 1990s and was regarded by some as the trafficking capital of the world. The escalator is considered to be a key part of efforts to change the perception of one of the poorest areas of Colombia. The picture above might look like a bus driver trying to make his way through floods but it's actually a regular sight in Rotterdam, where the amphibious bus offers people a different way to get around the Dutch city. The bus is unique in that it offers transport both by land and in water. It's built on the platform of a standard bus but has the hull of a boat, allowing it to float. It reaches speeds of up to eight knots an hour (15kph). This improvised rail system was introduced in Cambodia to make up for the absence of a standard rail network between Poipet and Phnom Penh. Travellers can take trips on platforms made from bamboo, known as a norries, travelling at speeds of up to 30kph. An engine powers the norries along the track and it runs for 4km. While a traditional rail service is now available, the norries still prove a popular attraction for tourists. Some more experienced travellers on the norries are said to prefer to lie on their stomachs to make the journey feel more exciting. One of the most daunting challenges for cyclists is having to climb a steep hill. Norwegians might just have cracked it, though, with the bicycle lift in Trondheim, which helps cyclists to reach the top of a 122-metre hill in the city. Cyclists can press a button to release a foothold, which proceeds to slide them up the track. Up to 30,000 people a year use the bicycle lift, which has been in operation since 1993. The website for the lift comes with a warning for first-time users, urging them to bend their leg and lean forward to avoid falling off. Those unsure about using such a lift might find solace in the fact it only travels at 5kph.