UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian security forces

The UAE has strongly condemned the attacks by armed groups on security forces in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/07/more-than-70-dead-in-syria-clashes-between-hts-forces-and-pro-assad-militias/" target="_blank"> Syria.</a> In a statement posted on social media platform, X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the UAE's firm position in supporting Syria's stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Emirates expressed solidarity with the Syrian people, and "its support for all endeavours aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, and dignity". On Friday, Syrian security forces clashed with Bashar Al Assad loyalists for a second day. It has been reported that more than 130 people had been killed in two days of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/06/syrian-government-fighters-quell-southern-militia-after-heavy-clashes/" target="_blank">clashes</a> in the coastal region of western Syria, the heartland of the Alawite minority, Mr Al Assad's sect. Syrian authorities said that the two-day attack was “premeditated”. They were the bloodiest clashes since rebels led by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/31/syrias-hayat-tahrir-al-sham-gives-extremists-defence-roles-in-bid-to-consolidate-security/" target="_blank">Hayat Tahrir Al Sham</a> group took control of Syria and formed the new government. The fighting started on Thursday when Assad supporters attacked security forces in the area of Jableh, in Latakia province.