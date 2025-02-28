From Costa Rica to Japan: the UAE ambassadors building ties across the globe

A dedicated team of Emirati envoys representing the UAE on the global stage have said their mission is to "make a difference through diplomacy" and help pave the way for a more peaceful and prosperous future. UAE ambassadors serving in key international postings, such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/06/uae-japan-flights-travel-visa-osaka-tokyo/" target="_blank">Japan</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/18/uae-and-costa-rica-sign-cepa-deal-to-boost-investment-and-trade-ties/" target="_blank">Costa Rica</a>, Ireland and Austria, are striving to change perceptions, build bridges and connect cultures with the goal of effecting change, both in the Emirates and their adopted homes. <i>The National </i>spoke to five globe-trotting diplomats seeking to spread their nation's values far and wide ahead of their participation in the Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad in Abu Dhabi. Rawdha Alotaiba, who has dedicated 21 years of her life to the UAE foreign service, served in London for six years and headed the American Affairs Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, before being chosen to represent the UAE in Costa Rica in 2022. "The UAE has deep and distinguished relations with all countries, which strengthen and reflect its principles of openness, partnership, building bridges, consolidating peace, and working to serve the common interests of countries and peoples to achieve international peace and security," she said. "I believe diplomacy is the act of representing the values of your country, which in turn reflect your own values." She said one of her biggest challenges was overcoming misconceptions about the UAE and its rapid rise to prominence. "Many people think that because we have oil, that’s the only reason we developed. But that’s not true. Oil now contributes only 30 per cent of our economy. The UAE adopts innovative strategies for economic diversification, and the country is working to build an economy based on knowledge and diversity, reinforced by scientific and technological progress.” Another common misunderstanding is women’s rights in the UAE, she said. Despite serving as a female ambassador, she often finds herself clarifying the role of women in her country. But she has found the Costa Rican people only too willing to embrace a new way of thinking. "Costa Ricans are very family-orientated and open to learning about different cultures, and they are genuinely very keen to know more about the UAE. I've been invited to speak about our customs, cuisine, and history, and they are truly interested in what we do." Ms Alotaiba also launched a one-month internship programme at the embassy. "Emirati students can easily apply to come to Costa Rica for a full month, where they train directly with me. They attend meetings, diplomatic engagements, and sometimes, yes, they even go hiking with me,” she said. "There are five million people in Costa Rica. If I leave my post and I have educated people about the UAE, I feel like I’ve made an impact." Shihab Al Faheem, the UAE's ambassador to Japan since December 2020, has worked diligently to strengthen a relationship that spans more than 50 years. "Japan is a long-standing trading partner of ours," she said. "Our relationship was primarily in energy, but in recent years, we’ve observed a significant trend towards diversification. If you look back, we sent our Mars probe from Japan using a Japanese rocket, relying on Japanese technology to carry out the launch of one of our most important space programmes." The upcoming Expo 2025 will be a global celebration of the deep-rooted ties from the Middle East to the Far East, as Japan takes the baton from Expo 2020 Dubai. "Our first participation in an Expo was in 1970 in Osaka," the envoy said. "The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan sent a representative to showcase Abu Dhabi’s vision to the world.” Back then, the UAE’s pavilion was a small tent where Arabic coffee was sold for a dollar a cup. “Today, we return not just as the UAE, but as a nation that hosted one of the most successful World Expos in history," Ms Al Faheem said. "We’re not just going back to Osaka – we’re going back to where we started." During the ambassador's tenure, the UAE and Japan have deepened their strategic partnership across multiple sectors that include visa-free travel for UAE citizens to Japan, making travel more accessible and strengthening people-to-people connections. A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative was established to boost trade, investment, and collaboration in technology. "We can never stay put. We can never say that we’ve done enough. There’s always more to achieve. "We’ve built a relationship where the Japanese see us as a trusted partner. Our diplomacy has made the UAE the number one destination for Japanese nationals in the Middle East – we host the largest Japanese community in the region." Mr Al Faheem says ambassadors can be instrumental in bringing countries together, through the power of communication and dialogue. "Emirati ambassadors are here to make sure relationships grow, no matter where we are," he said. "The UAE believes in the importance of communication and dialogue in strengthening relations that serve its national interests, as well as the interests of the countries and people of the region and the world." Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE ambassador to Ireland, has witnessed a remarkable growth in trade between the countries in recent years. The bonds that stretch from Dubai to Dublin go far beyond impressive economics, with about 13,000 Irish citizens calling the UAE home. They work in diverse fields such as education, health care, business, banking, hospitality, engineering, and accounting. "4,000 of them are teachers educating our children. The Irish people know us well, and when they return home, we hope they share their experiences, further strengthening our bond," he said. A major milestone in UAE-Ireland relations was the signing of landmark deals on extradition and mutual legal assistance in October 2024. Looking ahead, the ambassador remains committed to strengthening UAE-Ireland relations across all sectors – from trade and investment to education and diplomacy. "We are here to engage, to build relationships, and to make business work, and we constantly strives to showcase our nation as a place of innovation, opportunity, and progress," Mr Al Shamsi added. Hamad Al Kaabi has served for more than 15 years as the UAE’s Ambassador to Austria and its Permanent Representative to international organisations in Vienna, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). "Our historic relationship with Austria is rich and robust. We have a strong economic partnership, with significant investments flowing in both directions. Additionally, our political co-ordination and consultation with the Austrian government continue to enhance our ties," he said A key aspect of this growing relationship is tourism. "Austria is one of the top destinations for Emirati tourists. They love to spend their summers in the Austrian countryside, and the number of visitors continues to grow each year. Likewise, we welcome the increasing number of Austrian visitors to the UAE, whether for business or leisure," Mr Al Kaabi said. For the long-serving ambassador, a career in diplomacy is a passion project. "Representing the UAE is an honour. Every day, I feel motivated to convey our country's message to the world. It’s about showcasing our values and making a difference through diplomacy," he said. Looking ahead, Al Kaabi remains committed to strengthening UAE-Austria relations. "Our relationship is strong and will only grow stronger. The leadership on both sides is dedicated to deepening ties across economic, political, and cultural sectors. As strategic partners, we aim to elevate this relationship to new heights," he added. As part of the UAE’s distinguished diplomatic corps, Nawal Al Hosany stands out as a leading voice in the global push for renewable energy. Serving as the UAE’s Resident Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), she plays a key role in shaping international policies. "This is not a coincidence – it is a recognition of the UAE’s leadership in renewable energy and sustainability," said Ms Al Hosany. Since its inception, the body has expanded significantly. "We recently celebrated our 15th assembly," Ms Al Hosany said. "Today, we have more than 170 member countries, with more in the process of joining, making it a nearly universal membership." As an Emirati woman in a leading international role, Ms Al Hosany sees her position as an opportunity rather than a challenge. "I couldn’t be more fortunate to have been born in a country that provides equal access to education, career advancement, and leadership role," she said. The UAE’s leadership has always empowered Emirati women to take on key responsibilities at both national and international levels and has invested its energies to modernise laws and practices to reflect the country’s pluralism while respecting its heritage." Addressing misconceptions about the UAE’s role in renewable energy, Ms Al Hosany is clear: "We are an energy-producing nation, but we are also a responsible one." The UAE has been a driving force in global climate action, hosting the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (Cop28) in 2023. While significant progress has been made, Ms Al Hosany acknowledges that there is still much work to do. "No single nation can meet global targets alone. The solution lies in strong financial frameworks, political leadership, and international co-operation," she said.