Dubai schoolgirl's initiative eases access to free health check-ups for labourers

A 17-year-old <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> schoolgirl has been hard at work in her free time, organising free <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/health" target="_blank">health</a> check-ups for labourers across the city in an initiative she has founded called Heal. Kiara Dhamecha, who plans to go to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/education/" target="_blank">university</a> in 2026, came up with the idea of providing accessible healthcare services to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE's</a> labour market last year. Growing up in Dubai, she has seen many low-income employees in construction and other industries working in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2025/01/06/weather-extremes-wreaking-havoc-on-global-water-systems/" target="_blank">extreme weather</a> without enough access to health and well-being support. Inspired by a passion for medicine and the desire to become a doctor, she wanted to create a platform to address workers' health needs while also raising awareness about preventive care. “The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae" target="_blank">UAE</a> provides all labourers with healthcare insurance and everyone has a card, but it's more that they don't know how to use it, when to use it or how to get there,” Kiara told <i>The National</i>. “With our initiative it's easier for them because everyone from the company goes and gets checked. It's quick, they get it done and then they have the card for any follow-ups.” The first Heal camp ran in December, in partnership with Ajman's Thumbay University Hospital, when more than 100 workers were given free basic health check-ups. These included measuring BMI, blood pressure, glucose levels and cholesterol, followed by a consultation with a doctor who could advise on any necessary follow-ups or prescribe medication. Since December, Kiara has organised two more health camps in clinics around Dubai and is hoping to run a fourth this week. She works with local labour camps, NGOs and community leaders to identify people and areas with the greatest needs. Then, to measure the success of each camp, the team tracks the number of attendees, referrals for further treatment and feedback from labourers about their improved awareness and health outcomes. “Participants have expressed gratitude for the educational materials provided and reported feeling more informed about managing their health,” she said. There are several other volunteer and government-led initiatives in the UAE targeting the labouring community. For example, in September, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/labourers-urged-to-take-up-flu-vaccine-in-early-winter-health-campaign/" target="_blank">winter flu vaccination campaign</a> run by the Ministry of Health in Dubai offered low-income workers the vaccine free of charge. During one of Heal's camps, the doctors were able to identify high cholesterol in one worker who was unaware of his condition. They did so using a cholesterol-testing machine donated by Heal. “We were able to measure his cholesterol levels and refer him for immediate follow-up care,” said Kiara, who runs the registration desk on the day but is also able to sit in on the consultations. “This intervention not only prevented potential complications like heart disease but also empowered him with the knowledge to adopt healthier habits.” Another worker was diagnosed with pre-diabetes and given guidance on lifestyle changes, such as dietary adjustments and regular exercise, and referred to a local clinic for continued monitoring, allowing him to manage his condition before it progresses to diabetes. Education and awareness-raising is a key part of Heal's mission and Kiara plans to conduct workshops in the future focused on preventive care, hygiene and nutrition. They also provide information pamphlets and resources in various languages commonly spoken among the labouring community. The ultimate aim is to expand across the UAE and increase the frequency of mobile camps, Kiara told <i>The National</i>. She also wants to expand the offering to cover mental health support. “We're looking for more tie-ups with healthcare organisations that might be interested in holding camps with us or anyone donating any kind of machines so we can increase the variety of things we test the labourers for.” While she's supported by many proud friends and family members, Kiara is also looking for more volunteers. This can include people to help on the day, to spread awareness or donate funds and resources. She's also hoping to recruit more medical professionals and students who can offer their expertise during the health camps. “If we are able to get more volunteers and more equipment, we can increase the scale, because there are so many more labourers to help,” she added. When she goes to university in 2026 to move closer to her dream of becoming a doctor, Kiara hopes her family and friends will be able to continue her important work during term time. Then she will come back to run the clinics during the holidays. “Heal is more than just a healthcare initiative; it’s a platform for compassion and empowerment. We believe that by investing in the health of labourers, we are contributing to building a healthier, more equitable society.”