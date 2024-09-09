A media representative is vaccinated at the launch of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
A media representative is vaccinated at the launch of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. Ahmed Ramzan for The National

News

UAE

Labourers urged to take up flu vaccine in early winter health campaign

Schools and health workers also targeted in national immunisation programme

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

September 09, 2024