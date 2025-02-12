Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and UAE ambassador to the US, at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday. Antonie Robertson / The National
Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and UAE ambassador to the US, at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday. Antonie Robertson / The National

UAE to seek common ground with Trump on Gaza, envoy says

Yousef Al Otaiba said the country was in the 'solutions-seeking' business

John Dennehy
February 12, 2025