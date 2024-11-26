President Sheikh Mohamed with Mansour Mohamed Al Juwaied, Ambassador to Mozambique (L), Ameera Obaid Al Hafiti, Ambassador to the Netherlands (2nd L) and Dr Abdulla Murad Al Mandoos, Ambassador to Ghana (R), UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with Mansour Mohamed Al Juwaied, Ambassador to Mozambique (L), Ameera Obaid Al Hafiti, Ambassador to the Netherlands (2nd L) and Dr Abdulla Murad Al Mandoos, Ambassador to Ghana

News

UAE

President witnesses swearing-in of new ambassadors

Envoys to Ghana, Mozambique, and the Netherlands appointed

The National

November 26, 2024

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday witnessed the swearing-in of three new ambassadors.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, was also present at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Bahr.

Dr Abdulla Al Mandoos, ambassador to Ghana, Mansour Al Juwaied, ambassador to Mozambique, and Ameera Al Hafiti, ambassador to the Netherlands, attended the ceremony.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mansour expressed their hope for the ambassadors’ success in their new roles, state news agency Wam reported.

