UAE's Foreign Ministry closely monitoring case of missing Moldovan man

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) says that it is closely monitoring the case of the missing Moldovan citizen, Zvi Kogan, who was last seen in the UAE.

Majed Al Mansoori, Director of the Foreign Nationals Affairs Department at the MoFA, said the ministry is in continuous contact with the Embassy of Moldova in Abu Dhabi, adding that his department is in close contact the missing man's family to provide them with support.

In a statement published on WAM, Mr Al Mansoori said that the Ministry of Interior (MoI) is implementing an extensive search for the missing person, adding that UAE authorities launched its search operations and investigations immediately after the report was filed.

Furthermore, Mr Al Mansoori called on the public to obtain information from official sources.

