Sheikh Hamdan explores partnership during meeting with CEO of X Corp

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/27/sheikh-hamdan-meets-president-of-uzbekistan-on-official-visit/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has explored potential partnerships during a meeting with Linda Yaccarino, chief executive of X Corp, at the Executive Office in Emirates Towers in Dubai. Aligned with the UAE's “ambitious growth and digital transformation goals”, Sheikh Hamdan expressed confidence in having “X as a long-term partner,” Dubai's Government Media Office said. “We are excited to explore how this partnership can create lasting value for both the UAE and X, setting an example for impactful collaboration between a global technology leader and one of the world’s most future-ready nations,” Sheikh Hamdan said. Highlighting the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to generate Dh100 billion in annual economic value through digital transformation over the next decade, Sheikh Hamdan said X will be a valuable partner to drive the country’s efforts forward. He added that X's vision to transform into an all-in-one digital hub compliments the UAE’s focus on AI and other advanced technologies. "We look forward to strengthening ties with Elon Musk and and the leadership team at X, and other global tech leaders to drive the Dubai Economic Agenda D33's goal to consolidate the city’s status as a pre-eminent media and technology hub," Sheikh Hamdan said on X. X opened its first office in the Middle East and North Africa region in Dubai in 2015. The region is home to some of the company’s largest markets. The company had 250 million daily active users as of mid-2024. It comes just days after Sheikh Hamdan unveiled plans to train one million in artificial intelligence after a partnership with the president of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/06/sheikh-hamdan-announces-plan-to-train-one-million-people-in-ai/" target="_blank">Microsoft</a> Brad Smith at the UAE Government Annual Meetings. It was in June that Shiekh Hamdan launched a road map to help attract top companies and talent in AI to Dubai. The AI Roadmap aims to enhance the overall quality of life in the emirate by boosting the adoption of AI, said a statement from the Dubai Government Media Office. With about 4,000 media and tech companies forming a vibrant industry ecosystem, Dubai not only provides a supportive infrastructure but also serves as a launch pad for pioneering initiatives. The city offers the ideal base for the world’s leading companies to introduce groundbreaking services, drive technological advancements, and set new benchmarks in digital engagement in the region and beyond, Sheikh Hamdan said.