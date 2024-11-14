Matthew Shepherd, a physics teacher at Repton Dubai, competed in the Adaptive CrossFit Games in the US this year. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dubai teacher whose cancer forced leg amputation is now CrossFit hero

34-year-old physics teacher sets out to prove 'anyone can do anything'

Anam Rizvi
November 14, 2024

