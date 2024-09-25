Priya Pinto's husband Schuyler, a chemical engineer, was just 39 years old when he died of a heart attack 10 years ago. Photo: Priya Pinto

News

UAE

Dubai widow turns her own experience of loss into a book to help bereaved families

Priya Pinto shares her family's story from grief to resilience to help others deal with the death of a loved one

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam

September 25, 2024