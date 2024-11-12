Work starts on Dubai's first flying taxi station

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced that work has started on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai’s</a> first flying taxi station. The vertiport is set to be near <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-airports/" target="_blank">Dubai International Airport</a>, he added, with the site to be able to handle 170,000 passengers a year. Downtown, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are all to have stations. “We commenced construction on Dubai’s first aerial taxi vertiport near Dubai International Airport,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X. “Spanning 3,100 square metres, the facility will have the capacity to handle 42,000 landings and 170,000 passengers annually. “The initial phase will feature stations in Downtown, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, with services launching in 2026. Dubai continues to shape the future of global mobility with its steadfast commitment to innovation, safety and sustainability.” Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority previously said the aircraft were designed to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/17/dubai-air-taxis-will-take-off-during-first-quarter-of-2026-says-rta/" target="_blank">carry a pilot and four passengers, and would travel 320kph</a>. This means passengers could get from Dubai International Airport to the Palm Jumeirah in between 10 to 12 minutes, compared with 45-minute journey by car. “The project is an ambitious step in the field of autonomous air transportation, and aims to provide a modern and efficient means of transportation, as the air taxi is expected to serve different areas of the city, with a focus on linking the service to hotels and the airport," Khaled Al Awadhi, director of transportation technology at the RTA, said at the World Congress and Exhibition on Intelligent Transport Systems in Dubai in September. Electric air taxis are also expected to be considerably quieter than helicopters, registering no more than 45 decibels. That is said to be lower than the sound of rain. It is hoped the new service will help to reduce traffic across the emirate. “The new service will contribute to easing traffic congestion in Dubai, as it is expected to reduce the travel time from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah to only 10 to 12 minutes, compared to the current time of more than 45 minutes during peak times,” Tyler Trerotola, general manager of the Middle East at Joby Aviation, said in September. Earlier this year, <i>The National </i>reported that the RTA signed an agreement that provides Joby Aviation with the exclusive right to operate air taxis in Dubai for six years. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/2024/01/16/saudi-arabia-to-use-flying-taxis-in-alula-and-neom-by-2026/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia also plans to introduce flying taxis</a> at major tourist sites and developments by 2026. The aircraft is set to be used in major projects, including Neom and AlUla, Saudia Airlines announced in January. "We are very close to achieving our goals. We have successfully done the tests in Neom," a source at the kingdom's Aviation Ministry told <i>The National </i>at the time. It is also hoped air taxis will take Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to hotels in Makkah. The transfer of pilgrims "will be carried out with maximum speed and highest quality", the official Saudi Press Agency reported this year. The logistics will be managed by Saudia, the kingdom's national airline.