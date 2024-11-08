Red alert issued as dense fog blankets Dubai and Abu Dhabi

A safety warning has been issued to motorists after large parts of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> were engulfed in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/10/abu-dhabi-dubai-weather-speed-limit/" target="_blank"> dense fog</a> on Friday morning. The National Centre of Meteorology issued its most severe red alert for fog across some parts of the Emirates, cautioning that visibility had dropped below 1,000m. A wider yellow alert, warning of fog and mist, is in place until 9am. Speed limits were cut to 80 kph on some key roads in the capital as dense fog greatly reduced visibility on the roads. In a series of social media alerts, the Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards due to reduced visibility. Abu Dhabi Police began to enforce the 80kph speed limit during bad weather – such as heavy rain, sandstorms and fog – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/abu-dhabi-police-to-reduce-speed-limit-during-hazardous-weather-from-sunday-1.845129" target="_blank">in April 2019</a>. The activation of temporary speed limits is posted on electronic signboards on roads and announced on social media to alert drivers about to set off on journeys. The scheme was introduced months after Abu Dhabi's Department of Transport's traffic safety committee agreed a plan to reduce speeds during poor weather. Motorists who fail to stick to the revised speed limits face financial penalties. Police impose fines of Dh300 ($81.6) for drivers who exceed speed limits by up to 10kph. This fine is doubled for those breaking the speed limit by no more than 20kph. Financial penalties steadily increase in line with the severity of the breach of traffic regulations. Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 80kph will be hit with a Dh3,000 fine and have their vehicle seized for 60 days.