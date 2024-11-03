UAE scraps standardised test for university admissions with immediate effect

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/2023/02/02/uae-universities-to-set-own-admission-requirements-under-exam-shake-up/" target="_blank">An exam</a> used to assess entry to universities in the UAE has been scrapped with immediate effect and replaced with a revised admission criteria, authorities announced on Sunday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/bright-emirati-pupils-struggling-to-pass-mandatory-english-test-for-university-fnc-hears-1.1125548" target="_blank">The Emirates Standardised Test</a>, known as Emsat, was previously mandatory for Emiratis in grade 12 in public and private schools, as well as non-Emiratis studying in private schools affiliated with the Ministry of Education curriculum, until September of last year. In February 2023, the Ministry of Education announced universities in the country would be allowed to set their own entry requirements for pupils studying at publicly run schools, with the changes coming into effect in September of that year. Universities that chose to continue to use<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/01/12/public-school-exams-delayed-for-a-month-as-safety-measure/" target="_blank"> Emsat</a> were given the freedom to set the minimum score needed by students under the education shake-up, as well as the option to rely on final exams approved by the ministry or request other internationally approved assessment such as A levels or the International Baccalaureate. Now education authorities have taken the step to discontinue the Emsat completely. No further details of the new system to replace it were disclosed in the notice issued by the UAE Government Media Office. "Following the approval of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research have announced the immediate cancellation of the Emsat exam for 12th-grade students and the implementation of revised university admission criteria," the media office said. The media office said the decision was made in order to "facilitate a seamless transition to higher education" and aimed to allow universities "flexibility in setting admission criteria". "Admission to medical and engineering programmes will now prioritise students' science subject grades over overall percentage scores," the statement said. More than one million Emsat tests have been taken since its introduction in the 2017-18 academic year. The Emsat is a computer-based test designed to measure skills independently of the curriculum. It was mandatory for Emiratis in grade 12 in public and private schools, as well as non-Emiratis studying in private schools affiliated with the Ministry of Education curriculum. The examinations cover English, Arabic, mathematics and physics. In December 2020, the Federal National Council heard that pupils with talent in many other subjects found Emsat difficult. FNC member Adnan Al Hammadi said at the time the number of Emirati pupils admitted to UAE universities had dropped from 16,000 in 2017 to 12,000 in 2019, with the poor scores in tests playing a role in the fall. Concerns about Emsat were also raised by FNC member Sabreen Al Yamahi, who said she knew of a pupil who scored high in several subjects but could not pass the English test. She said many bright young Emiratis were "sitting at home not able to enrol in university because of this exam".