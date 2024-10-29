Abrahamic Family House president meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

A delegation from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/01/abu-dhabis-abrahamic-family-house-is-symbol-of-hope-for-better-future/" target="_blank">Abrahamic Family House</a> met <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/" target="_blank">Pope Francis</a> at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vatican-city/" target="_blank">Vatican</a> on Monday. Led by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, president of the Abrahamic Family House, the delegation presented the pontiff with a model of St Francis Church – which is located at the holy site in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. “The Abrahamic Family House embodies the UAE’s enduring principles of mutual respect, interfaith understanding, and harmony,” Mr Al Mubarak said. “Our ongoing partnership with the Holy See signifies a profound commitment to His Holiness in nurturing a global community anchored in human fraternity and peaceful coexistence.” The Pope thanked the delegation for their efforts in promoting greater harmony and understanding between all faiths. The UAE maintains a close relationship with the Vatican, working together on initiatives to promote peace, and enhance interfaith co-operation. The Abrahamic Family House was built as the physical manifestation of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/bahrain/2022/11/06/pope-francis-reveals-how-abu-dhabi-document-of-human-fraternity-was-born/" target="_blank">Document of Human Fraternity</a> signed by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, during the pontiff's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/pope-2019/what-is-the-human-fraternity-document-signed-in-abu-dhabi-1.821882" target="_blank">visit to the Emirates</a> in 2019. Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District, it is a unique complex that is home to a mosque, church and synagogue. Designed by Ghanaian-British architect Sir David Adjaye, it is intended to capture the values shared between all three faiths. The mosque faces the qibla, towards the Kaaba in Makkah, while the synagogue faces west to Jerusalem, and St Francis Church is named in honour of St Francis of Assisi, the 13th century Italian friar known for his dedication to peace, humility, and compassion. Since opening in 2023, St Francis Church has welcomed 130,000 worshippers for services and prayers, and has hosted more than 100 events, including marking important moments in the Christian calendar.