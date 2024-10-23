Watch: Giant 'dust devil' captured swirling across UAE skies

Dramatic footage of what appears to be a giant 'dust devil' swirling into the skies near a road in Ras Al Khaimah was shared online on Wednesday evening. Video released by Storm Centre, a popular social media account tracking UAE weather, shows the weather phenomenon spinning rapidly, with a tree uprooted on the roadside in the Kadra area of the emirate. Dust devils form under sunny conditions with a swirling updraft and very rarely reach anywhere near the intensity of a tornado. They are not uncommon in the Emirates and can also be found in other parts of the world. In August, dust devils wowed onlookers in Essex and Cambridgeshire, in the East of England. According to the Met Office in the UK, although they resemble mini-tornadoes, dust devils are nowhere near as destructive. They travel across the ground and often pick up loose debris along the way. They grow upwards from the ground rather than descending from the clouds and typically last for only a few minutes. The UAE sighting came amid a bout of unstable weather in the Northern Emirates. The NCM earlier issued an alert over rainfall expected until 8pm. Heavcy rain and hail were recorded in many parts of the Northern Emirates.