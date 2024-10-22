Dubai to reward residents with 10 years of no visa breaches with priority services

Dubai residents who have not breached <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/31/check-visa-status-online-uae-passport/" target="_blank">visa</a> regulations for 10 years will from the start of next month qualify for rewards under a new government campaign. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/06/dubai-cuts-visa-process-from-30-days-to-five/" target="_blank">GDRFA-Dubai</a>) said the scheme will also extend to people under sponsorship as well as those with work visas. The latest government drive, named ‘The Ideal Face’, will also reward Emiratis who have sponsored workers maintaining impeccable residency records over the 10-year time-frame. The rewards will include special counters at Amer centres for fast-tracking visa processes, priority for Ammer call centre requests and home services for visa requirements for the elderly. Eligible residents must sign an "obligation certificate" on the GDRFA-Dubai's official website to qualify for the rewards. Once it is cross-checked by immigration officials, a digital certificate will be issued in their name. Breaches will include not renewing UAE residence visa and Emirates IDs on time, or renewing after paying overstaying fines. Speaking to <i>The National</i>, Lt Gen Mohammed Al Marri, director general of GDRFA-Dubai, said the initiative was to encourage compliance with residency laws. Part of the UAE's vision of maintaining "a happy and sustainable society" Lt Al Marri said it "encourages everyone to adopt positive behaviour." Brig Abdul Samad Hussein Suleiman, acting assistant director general for the institutional support sector, said the campaign was not only an "appreciation" for those complying with the law, but also sent a "strong message that every member of the community plays a role in achieving security and stability in the community". Mukhtar Saad, 42, a Moroccan citizen who has lived in Dubai for 15 years, praised the authorities for launching the scheme, which he believes "will encourage others to renew their residency on time". "Having rewards for being law-abiding residents is a step to encourage everyone to adhere to the residency laws in Dubai,” said Mr Saad, who works as a salesman. "I've changed my job twice and I've always made sure to renew my residency and my family permits before the expiry deadline to avoid penalties. It is a matter of respecting the UAE laws. He said it would be "nice to have priority in the queue when renewing the residency visa or when calling Amer Centre". Farah Alramahi, 28, who is sponsored by her mother, said the initiative would strengthen the sense of community in the emirate. “As someone who has called Dubai home for over a decade, I truly appreciate the new recognition,” she told <i>The National</i>. “It not only rewards residents for their compliance but also strengthens the sense of community and security that makes Dubai such a unique place to live in. It's initiatives like these that inspire us to continue supporting the city's vision for a safer and more prosperous future.” She added that the most interesting part was about getting her mother’s visa renewed at home. “The idea of having someone come home to finish the visa procedure for the elderly is brilliant. It shows how Dubai cares about everyone." The announcement came in the second month of the UAE's visa amnesty which waives the overstay fines for residents and tourists. Launched on September 1 and running until October 31, it offers visa overstayers an opportunity to either update their documents by finding employment, or leave the country without fear of reprisals, including overstay fees being waived.