President Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, UAE Supreme Council member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on Tuesday. Photo: Ryan Carter / Presidential Court
News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Ruler of Umm Al Quwain in Abu Dhabi

UAE leader hosts Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla in the capital

The National

October 08, 2024

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, they discussed a number of issues related to the affairs of the nation and its citizens, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

It follows Sheikh Mohamed’s working visit to Jordan on Sunday, on which he met King Abdullah II in Amman. The two nations signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, the UAE’s first with another Arab country. The deal is aimed at deepening trade ties between the countries.

