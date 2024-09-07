UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country this weekend

Rain has been forecast to fall across parts of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/04/this-will-save-lives-how-the-uaes-early-weather-system-aims-to-combat-climate-threat/" target="_blank">Al Ain</a> and eastern parts of the UAE over the weekend, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said. In its weekly forecast bulletin, NCM forecast rain from Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon. Humidity is also expected to rise, with fog or mist potentially forming across coastal and internal areas. There is also a chance of light to moderate winds, which could reach speeds of up to 40 km/h, causing blowing dust. Abu Dhabi Police issued a warning to motorists while driving in these weather conditions. “Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards,” the police said. The upcoming week in the UAE will see generally fair and partly cloudy weather, with humid conditions at night and a chance of fog or mist formation in some coastal areas. Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach highs of 39°C in Dubai and lows of 28°C. Abu Dhabi will see highs of 42°C and lows of 31°C.