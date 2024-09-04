Delivery rider arrested after collision 'endangers life' of biker on Dubai road

A delivery rider has been arrested by <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-police" target="_blank">Dubai Police</a> after a video appeared on social media showing a motorcyclist cross lanes and colliding with another biker making deliveries, sending him sprawling. Police said his actions had put the life of the second rider at risk, after a dispute broke out between them over right of way. Dubai Police published the clip under the heading "Dubai Police arrest delivery rider for endangering another's life". The rider in the clip appears to wave his arm in the direction of the other motorcyclist, crossing from the left-hand lane to the right-hand lane on an unspecified road. The resulting collision left the rider in the right-hand lane lying on the ground at the barrier, along with his motorbike, in heavy traffic. Following the collision, the other rider leaves the scene, before the footage cuts. Dubai Police General Commend confirmed on Tuesday that Al Barsha Police Station had referred the rider to the public prosecution to take legal action. Police said road users must adhere to the laws of the country to ensure public safety and the safety of road users.