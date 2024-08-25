Spirit of solidarity unites Ukrainians in UAE

Ukrainians in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> gathered in a show of solidarity and unity to observe their country’s 33rd independence day. About 250 Ukrainians met in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> on Saturday along with friends from several other countries to mark Ukraine’s third independence day since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/16/clock-is-ticking-for-putin-to-respond-to-ukraines-morale-boosting-incursion/" target="_blank">Russia</a>’s invasion. An exhibition of paintings by children in Ukraine, workshops, songs, the formation a human chain where participants linked arms in harmony, and a spread of traditional cuisine brought people together at The Bridge, a wellness space in the capital. “The goal was to create an experience to remind everyone that the desire for peace and tolerance is universal and so everyone can witness the strength of the Ukrainian people and feel our connection to our home,” Yevheniy Semenov, a Ukrainian software engineer and UAE resident for more than 10 years, told <i>The National</i>. “Our hope was this event will inspire a deeper understanding of the importance of standing together. “It was also a call to emphasise unity, our heritage, cultural traditions and express our national identity. The human chain symbolised the strength of Ukrainians around the world. “The presence of people from different nationalities was a symbol of solidarity and friendship.” Mr Semenov, vice president of the Ukrainian World Congress in the region, a non-government organisation, also thanked UAE authorities for their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/24/uae-mediates-exchange-of-230-prisoners-between-russian-and-ukraine/" target="_blank">mediation</a> that facilitated an exchange of prisoners with Russia. “There was a round of applause from all and a lot of gratitude to the UAE for their mediation that saw 115 Ukrainians return home,” he said. “There was thanks to the UAE for providing us this opportunity to gather in a safe and supportive environment to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day.” Two hundred and thirty prisoners were released on Saturday in the exchange deal, making it the seventh mediation by the Emirates between the warring nations. About 40 paintings were on display showing art created by Ukrainian children capturing their lives in bomb shelters and basements during the war. This is part of a digital museum, ‘Mom, I see war’, a project that publishes drawings of hope and despair by Ukrainian children between the ages of six to 17. “You understand how deep the trauma is of children about the terrible war,” Mr Semenov said. “One of the paintings that deeply touched me was a family walking with a backpack that was in the shape of a house. With so many people forced to leave their homes, their backpack was their only home. “We also displayed the children’s vision of a prosperous, peaceful Ukraine to show that despite everything hope lives on in their hearts.” The gathering also featured traditional Ukrainian cuisine, including borscht, a distinctive sour meat and beetroot soup, varenyky or half-moon-shaped potato and onion dumplings, deruny or potato pancakes, and syrnyky or cheese pancakes. The UAE’s Ukrainian residents said remembering family and friends at home was a crucial part of the day. “This is a special day for me and my country,” said Viktoria Kostromtsova, a Ukrainian resident in the UAE for 14 years. “It’s nice to know the UAE never forgets about Ukraine in any situation.”