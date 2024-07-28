Hamad Yousef and his wife Rabab, a displaced family from Gaza with their children having food through Anera program of community kitchens with support of Dubai Cares. Photo: Dubai Cares
News

UAE

Displaced Gazan couple say community kitchen is vital lifeline to feed their children

Anera’s tekia programme is sustaining displaced civilians across Gaza with the support of Dubai Cares

Ali Al Shouk
28 July, 2024