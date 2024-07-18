News
UAE
Ex-Sharjah university professor runs 4,000km across Australia
UAE helps mediate sixth prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine
Emiratis honoured by President urge citizens to take up private jobs
Key deals made on Indonesian President's visit to UAE
NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism
Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space