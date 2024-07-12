News

UAE

Photo essay: The UAE's sea turtle conservation effort

The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project at Burj Al Arab Aquarium has helped more than 2,000 turtles

author image
The National

12 July, 2024

The protection of sea turtles is critical, not only in the UAE but around the world. These fantastic creatures are crucial in keeping the oceans healthy and balanced.

Their presence is a sign of our oceans' health. If we were to lose these sea turtles, it would have severe and far-reaching effects on a global scale, disrupting the delicate balance of marine life and the environment.

Recognising this, the UAE is working hard to protect sea turtles. These creatures are endangered by climate change, coastal development, oil spills, boat accidents, getting caught in fishing gear and swallowing marine debris. Because six of seven sea turtle species are under threat, the UAE's efforts are significant domestically and globally.

To tackle these problems, the UAE is taking a comprehensive approach, which includes rescuing, rehabilitating and returning turtles to their natural habitat. These conservation efforts show a real commitment to protecting marine ecosystems and their variety of life.

Success relies heavily on collaboration. The combined efforts of the government, NGOs, private sectors and communities are essential. There is a solid push to educate and raise awareness regarding the value of sea turtles and the risks they face.

Sea turtles are marvels of the marine world; they journey across vast distances, linking different habitats such as coral reefs, seagrass beds and the open ocean and, in doing so, support an array of marine life.

This photo essay highlights the UAE's efforts to protect sea turtles, showcasing their journey from rescue to successful conservation, offering hope for the future of marine life in the UAE. The effort demonstrates how unity and awareness can help sea turtles survive and thrive for many generations.

Updated: July 12, 2024, 6:01 PM
