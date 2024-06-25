Two children killed after fire breaks out in Fujairah home

An eight-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy have died after a fire broke out in their home in Fujairah's Al Tuwiyain area on Tuesday.

Another child, five, was critically injured, Fujairah Police said on social media.

Emergency crews arrived at the site after being alerted about the incident at 2pm.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and transferred the injured to Dibba Hospital.

It is unclear how many people were in the house at the time of the incident.

Officials said an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

Maj Gen Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, expressed his condolences to the family and wished a speedy recovery to the injured child.

Authorities have reminded the public to carry out regular maintenance of electrics to avoid any fires during summer.

The incident comes a day after a massive fire broke out in Jebel Ali in Dubai.